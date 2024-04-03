A payment dispute has surfaced in Bulandshahr involving container truck vehicle operators who participated in Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. The aggrieved truck owners are demanding justice, warning of legal action against the transport company due to non-payment of their dues. A video related to this issue is currently going viral on social media. Despite repeated requests to the organisers of the yatra, the truck owners claim their outstanding payments worth lakhs of rupees have not been settled. They revealed that their container vehicles were included in the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, but the payment of lakhs of rupees in dues for these vehicles has not been made to date. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Gujarat: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Vows to Tackle Unemployment, Announces 'Apprenticeship ka Adhikar' Law (Watch Video).

Drivers of Vehicles of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Still Waiting For Payment

Bulandshahr, Anupshahr: Drivers of the vehicles used in The Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra claim to be not paid, dues worth lakhs of rupees. pic.twitter.com/B2dem3ni4P — IANS (@ians_india) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)