During a public rally in Gujarat's Halol on Friday, March 8, as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the issue of unemployment, promising to fill 30 lakh job vacancies left unfilled by the Modi government once Congress comes to power. Gandhi emphasised the importance of addressing youth unemployment and outlined Congress' plan to introduce a new law called 'Apprenticeship ka Adhikar' to empower youth seeking jobs after completing their education. The announcement comes as part of Congress' efforts to tackle the pressing issue of unemployment in the country, as highlighted during the rally. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Leader Mukul Wasnik Says INDIA Partners ‘Together’, Adds Talks in Some States in ‘Final Stages’.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Vows to Tackle Unemployment

#WATCH | Panchmahal: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "We took five decisions for the youth, yesterday. There is a vacancy for 30 lakh jobs & the Modi government has not filled those vacancies. As soon as the Congress government comes to power we fill those vacancies. The youth… pic.twitter.com/ytRO8dhrDX — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

