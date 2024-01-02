Truck drivers across the country have gone on a nationwide strike to protest against the hit-and-run law under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The strike was felt in Mumbai too as truck drivers were seen blocking traffic on the Eastern Express Highway near Vikhroli. Multiple videos showing truck divers protesting in the city have also gone viral on social media. As per reports, truck, cab, and bus transporters have embarked on a nationwide strike to protest against the recently implemented Rs 7 lakh fine and 10-year prison sentence for hit-and-run incidents under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law. People Crowd Up Petrol Pumps Fearing Fuel Shortage as Transporters Start Nationwide Strike Against Hit and Run Provisions Under BNS (Watch Videos).

Truck Drivers Protest in Mumbai

Traffic Stopped on Eastern Express Highway

Truckers Protest in Mumbai

Eastern Express Highway is blocked due to #TruckDriversProtest Be safe guys and avoid using eastern express highway.#Mumbai #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/53FDEDhGgz — Aakash Agarwal (@aakash1002) January 2, 2024

Traffic Blocked on Eastern Express Highway

People travelling thru Eastern Express Highway be careful, disruption tactics started before 22nd January 2024 by opposition, they want to create chaos all over the country pic.twitter.com/o8Lic7yOPB — G.M.KEDIA (@GMKEDIA) January 2, 2024

