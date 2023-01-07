As per latest development with regards to Tunisha Sharma's death case, the bail plea hearing of accused, Sheezan Khan which was today has been adjourned by Vasai court. The next date for the hearing now happens to be January 9. Check it out. Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Actress' Uncle Pawan Sharma Used to 'Behave Harshly' With Her, Was Fired as Her Manager, Alleges Sheezan Khan's Advocate.

Tunisha Sharma Death Case Update:

Tunisha Sharma death case | Actor Sheezan Khan's bail plea adjourned by Vasai court, next date of hearing 9th January — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)