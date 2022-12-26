After Tunisha Sharma's death, Waliv police are also investigating with the angle of "love jihad" which is a term used when Muslim men lure Hindu women into marrying them and then converting to Islam. Tunisha Sharma died by suicide after hanging herself Shazeen Khan's make up room. The All Indian Cine Workers Association demanded that the Maharashtra government set up Special Investigation Team to probe the actor's death. Tunisha Sharma Death: Late Actress’ Mother Vanita Sharma Claims Sheezan Khan Cheated Her Daughter, Says ‘He Should Be Punished’.

Waliv police are also probing the angle of alleged 'Love Jihad' in Tunisha Sharma death case: Waliv Police — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

