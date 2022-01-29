Bangladesh were bundled out for just 11 runs in the quarterfinal match of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 against India. Ravi Kumar scalped figures of 3/14 while Vicky Ostwal registered 2/25.

U19 World Cup | India bowl out Bangladesh for 111 in the quarterfinal, need 112 runs to clash against Australia in the semi-finals on Wednesday — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)