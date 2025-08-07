A shocking case of domestic violence has emerged from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, where a man brutally assaulted his wife after she refused to meet his dowry demands of INR 10 lakh and a car. The accused, identified as Azam Ali, is reportedly a soldier. The disturbing assault was caught on camera, showing him violently beating and dragging his wife while she screamed in pain. The video has since gone viral, sparking outrage online. The victim, left seriously injured, was admitted to GMC Udhampur for treatment. A police complaint was filed by the woman’s family, accusing Azam Ali of repeated dowry harassment. Rehambal Police registered an FIR under IPC 498A and other relevant sections. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is ongoing. Brutal Assault Caught on Camera in Batala: Punjab Police Commandos Kick and Punch Journalist, Both Suspended After Disturbing Video Shows Victim Lying Motionless on Road.

Udhampur Dowry Horror (Disturbing Visuals)

Man assaults wife over Rs 10 lakh in cash and a car in dowry in Udhampur. The woman was hospitalised, while the man was arrested as the incident came to light. pic.twitter.com/1Kwjthg7et — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) August 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)