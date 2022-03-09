Upper age limit for appearing in the undergraduate medical entrance exam, NEET-UG, has been removed for all candidates, the National Medical Commission, the top regulatory body of medical education in the country, has said. Earlier, the age limit was 25 years for general category candidates and 30 years in the case of reserved category candidates.

See Tweet:

