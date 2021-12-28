The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday request junior doctors to call off their strike in the public interest. Meanwhile, Several resident doctors across the country continue their protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and warned to withdraw "all healthcare services" from Wednesday.

