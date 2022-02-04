The Union Health Ministry on Friday decided to postpone the NEET PG exam 2022 by 6 to 8 weeks. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on March 12.

Check Tweet by ANI:

Union Health Ministry postpones NEET PG exam 2022 by 6-8 weeks The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12 pic.twitter.com/MPpisjbvvx — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

