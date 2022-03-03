A group of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine is seen off by Union minister Kiren Rijiju before they depart from Kosice, Slovakia, for India. Indian Government taking a lot of efforts to bring back Indian nationals from Ukraine through operation ganga Indian Air Force is evacuating Indian nationals from various European country borders which are landlocked with Ukraine border, and taking this mission towards a success, said Indian students.

Check Tweet:

Union minister Kiren Rijiju sees off a group of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine before their departure to India from Kosice, Slovakia#OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/ONHRSHo3Zu — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)