Former MLA A Mukhtar Ansari has been booked under section 302 after a 2001 Usri Chatti gang war victim's father registered a complaint against the politician. News agency ANI reported that a murder case under section 302 IPC was registered against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in PS Mohammadabad in Ghazipur, in the 2001 Usri Chatti gang war case. Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Mukhtar Ansari, Aide Get 10 Years in Jail for Murder and Attempt to Murder.

Mukhtar Ansari Booked for Murder:

UP | Murder case under section 302IPC registered against gangster-turned-politician-Mukhtar Ansari in PS Mohammadabad in Ghazipur, in 2001 Usri Chatti gang war case

