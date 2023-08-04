On Thursday evening, while riding a motorbike close to Chandpur village in the Firozabad district, a SI of the Uttar Pradesh Police was fatally shot. Dinesh Kumar Mishra, a native of Agra who passed away at the age of 54, worked at the Araon police station in Firozabad. The incident, according to the police, happened when Mishra was returning to the police station from Chandpur village, where he had gone for a dowry case inquiry. They said that someone else was also riding the pillion at the time. Mishra was taken to a hospital, where he passed away while receiving treatment after teams from several police stations got to the scene. "The incident occurred when Sub-inspector Dinesh Kumar Mishra, posted at Araon police station, was returning from Chandpur village, where he had gone for investigation in a dowry case. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case and arrest the culprits. The Gangsters' Act will be invoked against the accused", Firozabad SP Ashish Tiwari told ANI. Bihar Shocker: Police Officer Shot at by Bike-Borne Assailants in Purnea District, Stable.

UP Police Sub-Inspector Dinesh Kumar Mishra Shot Dead in Firozabad

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A sub-inspector was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Firozabad district yesterday Firozabad SP Ashish Tiwari says, "The incident took place when Sub-inspector Dinesh Kumar Mishra, posted at Araon police station, was returning from Chandpur village,… pic.twitter.com/q7xYxYlWzV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 4, 2023

