In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, a man along with his friends was recorded beating up his sister. According to reports, the man resorted to violence due to a land dispute. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen violently manhandling and beating up a woman with his hands as other locals watched the whole incident and didn’t come forward to help. The woman can also be seen wailing as she gets assaulted. The son of the women was seen recording the video and can also be heard pleading his uncle to stop assaulting and hitting his mother, however the uncle can be seen agitated by the son’s pleading. After video of the incident went viral, police said that the accused have been arrested.

Watch Video:

उत्तर प्रदेश की महिला को मध्यप्रदेश के पुरुषों ने पीटा ऐसे मामा को क्या कहते हैं जो खड़े होकर अपनी बहन को पिटवा रहा है। और भांजा मां को बचाने की मामा से गुहार लगा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/nvwARgklvr — ABHIMANYU SINGH JOURNALIST (@Abhimanyu1305) December 23, 2022

Police Launch Investigation:

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना कोतवाली कर्वी में सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है, आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर माननीय न्यायालय के समक्ष पेश किया गया है । — Chitrakoot Police (@chitrakootpol) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)