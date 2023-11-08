A father-son duo were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri for kidnapping two kids, tying one of them inside a sack and throwing in a field nearby. The other kid was found sitting at a short distance from the field. Reports said that the accused duo kidnapped the kids who were returning from tuition. The children narrated the ordeal to the villagers who caught the accused duo and handed them over to the police. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Police are interrogating the accused father-son duo. UP Shocker: Youth Allegedly Attacked for Wearing Skullcap Inside College Campus in Meerut, Police Claims Fight Between Two Groups (Watch Video).

Kids Kidnapped in UP

“बाल-बाल बच गया यह बच्चा” लखीमपुर खीरी के उचौलिया इलाके से कल दो बच्चो का बदमाशों ने बोरी में बंद कर अपहरण कर लिया। अपहरण की खबर से इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस के सहयोग से तलाशी शुरू की तो गन्ने के खेत से रोने की आवाज आई। बोरा खोलकर बच्चे को मुक्त कराया गया। pic.twitter.com/9lEgyLAxB8 — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) November 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)