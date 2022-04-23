MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, who have been at the center of the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row, were arrested for inciting people and making provocative statements earlier today by Mumbai police. "Khar police to present Amravati MP Navneet Rana, and her husband MLA Ravi Rana in the Bandra Holiday Court tomorrow. Police are collecting all the videos, and press conference footage of the couple for analysis, said Mumbai Police.

Check Tweet:

