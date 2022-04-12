In a shocking incident, a bomb was hurled near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' site in Nalanda. The police have detained one person in connection with the bomb case. More details are awaited.

Check tweet:

#UPDATE | Police detained one person in connection with a bomb that was hurled near Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' site in Nalanda. — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

