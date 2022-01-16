Texas, January 16: Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that “all hostages are out alive and safe.” The hostage situation took place at a synagogue when it was livestreaming a service on Facebook. At least four people were being held hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, according to a law enforcement official. A rabbi was also among the hostages, reported CNN. As per the authorities, FBI negotiators made contact with the person in the building and the suspect was killed in the standoff.

#UPDATE | Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirms, "All hostages are out alive and safe." pic.twitter.com/UMp5dhI6KM — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

