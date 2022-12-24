TV actress Tunisha Sharma's death has shocked the entire fraternity. Reportedly, she died by suicide on sets of her show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul at the age of 20. However now, as per latest update by ANI, we hear that the cops will investigate the matter with both murder and suicide angle. RIP Tunisha Sharma: TV Actress' Last Insta Story Saw Her Getting Make Up Done; Her Last Post Was About 'Passion' (View Pic & Video).

Tunisha Sharma Death Case:

#UPDATE | TV actress Tunisha Sharma death case | Police will investigate it from the angle of both murder and suicide. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. Police are questioning everyone who was present on the set during that time: Waliv Police — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)