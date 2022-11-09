Aruna Miller became the first immigrant to hold the office of Lieutenant Governor in Maryland. Miller is an Indian-American woman who is said to have her roots in Hyderabad and immigrated to the United States from India when she was 7. Wes Moore Elected As Maryland’s First Black Governor, Third in American History.

Aruna Miller to Become First Immigrant To Hold in Maryland:

USA | Aruna Miller, an Indian-American woman, to become the first immigrant to hold the office of Lieutenant Governor in Maryland (Picture source: Twitter handle of Aruna Miller) pic.twitter.com/1jnKmyDKOT — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)