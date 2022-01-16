New Delhi, January 16: With the assembly elections just around the corner, every political party is trying to woo voters using catchy songs and raps. As polling is set to begin on February 10, 2022, in the politically significant state of Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its new poll song centered around UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party's latest poll anthem for UP elections has the lyrics 'Yehi Modi, Yogi, Upyogi, Upyogi...aayegi phir se BJP' to send the message across to voters that it's PM Modi and CM Yogi who they need to vote for in the upcoming assembly elections. The catchy duet also touches upon issues like law and order and the Ram Mandir in an attempt to win over voters. Amit Malviya, BJP's in-charge of National Information & Technology Dept, tweeted the video on January 15, late in the night.

