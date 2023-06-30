Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Flats For Poor Built on Land Confiscated From Gangster Atiq Ahmed
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the flats for the poor that have been built on land confiscated from slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/e4z1WmAj2j
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 30, 2023
#WATCH | Prayagraj | Visuals inside the apartment - the flats of which will be handed over to the poor, by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath shortly.
These have been built on land confiscated from slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. pic.twitter.com/jYKcHsaYMg
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 30, 2023
