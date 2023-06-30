Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the flats for the poor that have been built on land confiscated from slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, in Prayagraj on Friday. He will reportedly provide the keys to 76 of these apartments to needy families. On his arrival, CM Adiyanath talked with the children present there before seeing the recently constructed apartments. Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead on Camera Video: Visuals From The Spot Where Mafia-Turned-Politician and His Brother Ashraf Were Shot Dead Surface (Graphic Warning)!

Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Flats For Poor Built on Land Confiscated From Gangster Atiq Ahmed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)