A video has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur where a BJP worker who had gone to register a complaint to the police at Barra Police station, was brutally beaten up by a policeman. According to reports, the BJP worker identified as Sachin, had sought to complain against the accused who had ransacked a tea shop. He sought the help of the police for justice but the police constable got angry at the man and brutally assaulted him. Cops can be seen shoving the BJP worker inside the police station and then slapping him repeatedly in the video. The cameraman can also be heard saying to police that a man who has come to file a complaint is getting beaten up by the police. After the incident BJP Yuva Morcha workers rushed to the police station to protest against arbitrary actions by the police as they surrounded the police station. The higher officials said that the video of a young man being assaulted by a sub-inspector has come to light, on which the police will take actions against the police officials after investigating the matter. Viral Video: Clash Breaks Out Between Two Families Over Playing With Child in UP’s Mainpuri

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)