A video exposing atrocity of police in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has gone viral on the internet. In the video, policemen can be seen badly thrashing two youths in public. CCTV footage of the incident shows cops chasing some youths at night and are able to get hold of one youth. One cop can be seen slapping the youth who was caught. Police have launched probe after video went viral. Viral Video: Man Enters Bank With Hammer, Damages Counters and Attacks People in Bihar's Katihar; Arrested

Watch Viral Video:

प्रकरण की जांच की जा रही है बाद जांच आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) January 20, 2023

