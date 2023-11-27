In a shocking video, several cars can be seen openly flouting traffic rules and regulations while swiftly moving on road in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. In the clip, several men can be seen sitting on the car windows, while some can be seen flying currency notes out of their vehicle. After the video went viral on social media, the Noida Traffic Police took cognizance of the video. According to the police, a probe has been initiated into the matter. Noida: Flaunting Traffic Rules, Six Youths Take Ride on One Bike; UP Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Convoy of Dozens of Vehicles Flout Traffic Rules, Noida Police Reacts

संबंधित यातायात प्रभारी को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) November 26, 2023

