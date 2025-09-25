In a shocking case from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, doctors retrieved 29 steel spoons, 19 toothbrushes, and two pens from the stomach of a 35-year-old man during surgery. The patient, Sachin from Hapur, had been admitted to a de-addiction centre by his family. Frustrated with the facility’s meagre food—“just a few chapatis and very little vegetables, sometimes a biscuit a day”—Sachin began swallowing utensils and objects out of anger. He secretly stole spoons, broke them into pieces, and forced them down his throat, often with water. Days later, severe stomach pain led to his hospitalization. Scans revealed the shocking contents, and attempts at endoscopy failed due to the volume of items. Surgeons finally operated to save him. Doctors stated such behaviour is common in people with underlying psychological issues. Delhi: Schizophrenic Man Swallows Blades, Forgets About It; Doctors Save His Life.

Man Swallows 29 Spoons, 19 Toothbrushes and Pens, Undergoes Surgery

नशे के आदी सचिन के पेट से 29 स्टील चम्मच, 19 टूथब्रश, 2 नुकीले पेन सहित कुल 50 वस्तुएं निकली हैं। सचिन नशा मुक्ति केंद्र में भर्ती था। वहां पेट दर्द हुआ। सीटी स्कैन में ये बात पता चली। 5 घंटे ऑपरेशन हुआ। डॉक्टरों का मानना है कि मानसिक बीमारी में कई बार इंसान बिना खाने योग्य चीजों… pic.twitter.com/1ANCYqiYw1 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)