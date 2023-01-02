A video of a few drunk youths performing dangerous car stunts and creating a ruckus on Lucknow roads has emerged on social media. In the video, the youths can be seen sticking their heads out of the moving car and spilling alcohol on the road. The video was shot by an onlooker who reported the incident to the Uttar Pradesh police. The cops have launched a probe into the incident. Uttar Pradesh: SUVs Perform Stunts on Busy Road in Amroha, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Drunk Youths Perform Dangerous Stunts:

Probe Launched:

सम्बन्धित द्वारा आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) January 2, 2023

