A video has surfaced on social media from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha which shows SUVs perform stunts on busy road. The video shows 4 SUVs ranging from Thar to Fortuner. The incident was recorded on Delhi-Lucknow Highway NH-9. In the video, a driver can be seen driving their Thar Jeep from one side of the road to the other side of the road by jumping the curb. The video also shows 4 black SUVs performing stunts and climbing the SUVs on the sidewalk as they continue to perform stunts. According to reports, the video was made in an attempt to gain popularity on social media but after the video went viral, the police took cognizance of the matter and have issued a fine under the Motor Vehicle Act against the SUVs seen in the video. Viral Video: Woman Gets Dragged Till End of Platform at Chakala Station After Her Dress Gets Stuck in Mumbai Metro's Train Door

Watch Video:

महोदय, उक्त प्रकरण का तत्काल संज्ञान लेकर यातायात पुलिस अमरोहा द्वारा नियमानुसार मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट के अंतर्गत चालान किया गया है। आप सभी से अपील है कि यातायात नियमों का पालन करें। — Amroha Police (@amrohapolice) December 30, 2022

