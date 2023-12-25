A massive fire broke out at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli under suspicious circumstances. According to reports, the house was gutted in fire but fortunately the family members managed to escape unhurt. Upon receiving information, fire brigade personnel swiftly reached the spot and brought the fire under control. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media platform, revealing the intensity of blaze. The house reportedly belonged to a Ram Singh Paswan and the incident took place in Mankuvan village under Salon police station area. Uttar Pradesh Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Engulfs OPD Floor of SGPGI Hospital in Lucknow, Rescue Underway.

Uttar Pradesh Fire:

रायबरेली में संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में घर में लगी आग, राम सिंह पासवान के घर में रखी सारी गृहस्थी जलकर हुई राख, घर वालों ने किसी तरह घर से भाग कर जान बचाई, ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर पहुंचे दमकल कर्मियों ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया, मामला सलोन थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत पूरे… pic.twitter.com/M7x394Sbjg — Newstrack (@newstrackmedia) December 25, 2023

