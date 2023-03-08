A major fire broke out today, March 8, at a pipe godown in Hallu Sarai of Uttar Pradesh. The blaze was reported from a neighbourhood under Sambhal police station limits. The entire godown was gutted in the fire. More details are awaited. Maharashtra Fire: Building Engulf in Blaze in Nagpur; Four Members of Family Rescued.

UP Fire:

Sambhal, UP | Fire breaks out in a house near a pipe godown in Hallu Sarai. The fire is moving towards residential areas. Fire tenders are being called from all over the district pic.twitter.com/okN0h5RTIA — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2023

