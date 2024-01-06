A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh today, January 6. As per news agency PTI, the blaze erupted at a warehouse in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad. A video showing the warehouse being gutted in a blaze in Faizabad has also gone viral on social media. Uttar Pradesh Fire: 800 EVM Machines Destroyed as Blaze Erupts in Election Commission’s Godown in Farrukhabad (Watch Video).

Warehouse Catches Fire

VIDEO | Fire broke out at a warehouse in Faizabad, UP earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/bZaoHUrXib — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 6, 2024

