In Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, a disturbing incident unfolded in front of the District Hospital as a home guard allegedly slapped an elderly rickshaw puller, reportedly breaking his glasses. The video capturing the altercation quickly went viral, sparking outrage. Responding to the incident, Hamirpur Police stated that the rickshaw puller had parked his vehicle in front of the hospital gate, causing inconvenience to patients and their caregivers, prompting the home guards to intervene. However, the situation escalated when the elderly man refused to comply with their requests. An ongoing investigation is underway, with the home guards receiving warnings over the use of force. Agra Robbery and Murder Case: Businessman Murdered, His Wife Thrashed Uttar Pradesh; Servant, Three Others Absconding (Watch Video).

Home Guard Slaps Elderly Rickshaw Puller

Hamirpur Police Reacts

