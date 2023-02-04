A video has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad which shows a man taking unusual steps to protest against the civic authorities negligence towards hygiene and cleanliness. The man sat inside the sewer to protest against the civic authorities in order to demand assistance to clean the sewer outside his home. The video of the man having tea while sitting on a chair in the sewer has surfaced on social media. The man in the video can also be seen saying that he is forced to sit inside the sewer as the civic authorities failed to clean the sewer outside his home. Uttar Pradesh: Cop Slaps, Manhandles Woman During Raid in Agra, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Man Sits Inside Sewer to Protest:

