A video has surfaced on social media showing men, armed with dummy weapons and crackers, posing as bandits and stopping commuters and taking donations from them in what is said to be an age old tradition. The incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi. In the video, the men wearing black clothes with their face covered stop vehicles on the street and can be seen asking for donations from them. UP Shocker: Cops Abused and Thrashed, Uniform Torn in Kasganj; Probe Launched After Viral Video Surfaces.

Age-Old Tradition in Varanasi

In what is believed to be an age old tradition in UP's Jhansi, men posing as bandits, armed with dummy weapons and crackers stop commuters and take donations. pic.twitter.com/bmgyDmJrnV — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 9, 2023

