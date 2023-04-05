A video of a woman thrashing a youth with a chappal has gone viral on social media. The woman took the matter into her hands after the youth eve-teased her daughter. The eve-teaser was harassing the minor girl for the past 15 days, the woman alleged. The incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. In the video, the woman can be seen yelling at the youth and hitting him with a slipper. Mumbai: Youth Accused of Eve-Teasing Thrashed by Two Girls in Kalyan on Valentine's Day, Video Goes Viral.

Mother of Minor Thrashes Eve-Teaser:

