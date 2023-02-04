In an unusual incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a man approached the police in Agra asking them to find a bride for him. The man identified as Mohammad Danish (20) not only knocked the doors of local police but also approached former CM Akhilesh Yadav to help him find a bride. Danish, who is 3-feet tall and a resident of Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar submitted a letter to cops and asked them to find a 'suitable match' for him. In his application letter, Danish wrote, "Due to my short stature, I'm unable to find a bride for myself... I request you to help me get married," reports Times of India. Video: Azeem Mansuri, Two-and-a-Half Feet Tall Man Fulfills His Dream, Marries Two-Feet Tall Girl Bushra in Uttar Pradesh.

Man Asks Cops To Find a ‘Suitable Match’ for Him

