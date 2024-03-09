Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, March 9, 2024. This comes after the latter visits Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in the early morning and several public events in West Bengal. PM Modi also held a public rally in Siliguri on Saturday, wherein he slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in the state for alleged atrocities against the women in the Sandeshkhali region. PM Modi in West Bengal: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public Rally in Siliguri, Says TMC Government Gives Money to People Chosen by 'Tolabaz' (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Varanasi

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/BDogEjNTvg — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

