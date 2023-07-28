In a recent viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, a police inspector was seen hurling abuses at vendors sitting near the Saini Intersection track and vandalising their fruit shops. The shopkeepers allege that the inspector even threatened to implicate them in a false case if they re-laid the tracks. After the clip surfaced on social media, the accused cop has been suspended and the Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava handed over the investigation of the case to Sirathu jurisdictional officer Awadhesh Vishwakarma.

Cop Hurl Abuses, Vandalises Fruit Vendors' Shop in Kaushambi

In UP's Kaushambi, a video of a police inspector Subhash Chaurasia vandalising shops of fruit vendors has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/D71ZnweP4O — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 27, 2023

Police Initiate Action

