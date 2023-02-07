Sangam Lal Gupta, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh has written a letter to Union Home minister Amit Shah. In his letter, Gupta has demanded Shah to change the name of state capital Lucknow to either 'Lakhanpur' or 'Lakshmanpur'. Delhi University Renames Mughal Garden As 'Gautam Buddha Centenary' After Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens Renamed to 'Amrit Udyan'.

Lucknow Name Change

Uttar Pradesh | Pratapgarh BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta writes a letter to Union Home minister Amit Shah demanding to change the name of state capital Lucknow to either 'Lakhanpur' or 'Lakshmanpur'. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)