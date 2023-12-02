In a horrific accident in Uttar Pradesh, a truck collided with an auto in Agra. According to news agency PTI, five people were allegedly killed after a truck reportedly hit an autorickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. A video of the accident has also gone viral on social media. Speaking about the accident, DCP Suraj Kumar Rai said, "A container collided with an autorickshaw on the highway going towards Mathura. Five people have died so far in the accident." Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Speeding SUV Hits Toll Plaza Worker, Tosses Him Several Metres Away in Saharanpur, Driver Detained (Watch Video).

Truck Collides with Auto in Agra

VIDEO | "A container collided with an autorickshaw on the highway going towards Mathura. Five people have died so far in the accident," says DCP Suraj Kumar Rai.

