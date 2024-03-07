In a shocking incident, BJP leader Pramod Yadav was shot dead by unknown assailants in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, March 7. Reportedly, the attack occurred at Bodhapur turn of Baksa police station area, leaving Yadav critically injured. He was swiftly transported to the district hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary reports suggest that three miscreants on a motorcycle were behind the shooting. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter to apprehend the perpetrators and determine the motive behind the attack. Barabanki BJP MP Upendra Rawat Files FIR After Obscene Video Goes Viral.

Pramod Yadav Shot Dead

BJP Leader Shot Dead

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)