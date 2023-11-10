In a shocking incident, a man lost his wife at a game of gambling on the occasion of Dhanteras in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. The man repeatedly mortgaged his wife after losing in gambling. The woman was saved after her brother arrived and took her with him. Based on the complaint by the woman, the police have booked ten people, including her husband, in connection with the incident. Reports said that the woman was a victim of dowry harassment ever since her marriage three years ago. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Men Mercilessly Beat Lady, Throw Her On Ground in Hamirpur; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Man Loses Wife in Gambling

