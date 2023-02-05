Ghaziabad Police arrested two persons on Friday for allegedly attempting to kill a traffic policeman who tried to stop their car for checking. Police said that when head constable Ankit had signalled to them to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly hit the officer and dragged him on the bonnet of the car for nearly 2 km. The cop had tried to stop the car with three youths sitting inside since the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Instead of stopping the car, the driver inside the while Toyota Altroz sped up. The accused, Abhi Tyagi, a resident of Indirapuram, and Akshit Tyagi, a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat, were arrested on the same day from Amrapali. Police recovered the vehicle used for the alleged offence. Gurugram Hit-and-Drag Video: Sparks Fly as Car Hits and Drags Bike for Over 3 Kilometres, Driver Held After Clip Goes Viral.

