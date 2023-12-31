A disturbing video from Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh has been rapidly circulating on social media. The video shows a woman being brutally assaulted by a group of bullies, who continue to beat her with slippers despite attempts by bystanders to intervene. The incident, which occurred on December 23, has caused widespread outrage. The video clearly shows the assailants beating the woman until she collapses. Bystanders at the scene captured the incident on video, which subsequently went viral on social media. Upon the video surfacing and causing a stir among the public, the police were alerted to the incident. A case has been registered against three individuals involved in the assault, based on a complaint filed by the woman’s husband. Delhi: Man Collapses on Road After Heart Attack, Cop Saves His Life By Giving CPR (Watch Video).

Woman Beaten in Auraiya

