A timely Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) given by a cop saved the life of a man who collapsed on road after heart attack in Delhi. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. The man suffered heart attack on road in Delhi but the timely intervention by the Delhi police head constable saved his life. CPR is a medical procedure involving repeated cycles of compression of the chest and artificial respiration, performed to maintain blood circulation and oxygenation in a person who has suffered cardiac arrest. CPR at Taj Mahal Video: Man Performs Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation on Father Who Suffered Heart Attack, Saves His Life.

Cop Saves Man’s Life in Delhi

दिल्ली पुलिस के हेड कांस्टेबल ने CPR देकर बचाई जान। बढ़ते हर्ट अटैक के बीच CPR देने सभी को आना चाहिए. इससे आप भी किसी की जान बचा सकते हैं. pic.twitter.com/id7Y2uDRxp — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 30, 2023

