In a rare turn of events, Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector Ramesh Sahni, who was posted in the Unnao district, was transferred after pictures of his children with bundles of Rs. 500 notes went viral on social media. Media reports said that the cop had been removed from his current post and transferred to the police lines until further action was taken. Uttar Pradesh: Two Assailants Who Gunned Down Constable Killed in Police Encounter (Watch Videos).

Cop Transferred in UP:

UP Police sub inspector Ramesh Sahni currently posted in Unnao district landed in soup after pictures of his children flaunting bundles of Rs 500 notes surface on social media. SI Sahni has been shunted to police lines. pic.twitter.com/qgX2Bw5U2d — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 29, 2023

