Members of Bajrang Dal protested against the congregational prayer, taraweeh, calling it a new practice in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. A man Zakir Hussain, organised the prayer at his godown. Police have instructed people to pray at their respective homes and not here. Tarawih For Women: Lucknow Eidgah For First Time Will Allow Females To Offer Special Prayer Of Ramadan.

Moradabadpur Police on Congregational Prayers

