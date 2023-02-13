A shocking video has come to light from Uttar Pradehs’s Prayagraj showing a school teacher thrashing a student for not paying the school fees. However, it is not confirmed whether the police have taken any action about it or not. The video which has gone viral on social media shows the teacher forcing the student to lie down on the bench, while he was seen beating him with the stick. As the clip moves further, it shows a female teacher laughing after witnessing the whole scene. Uttar Pradesh: Pratapgarh Boy Who Fell in Love With Russian Girl Ties Knot With Her in Traditional Hindu Wedding.

Teacher Thrashes Student in Prayagraj: Disturbing Video

