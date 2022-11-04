Yashvardhan Singh, an 11-year-old student of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur in has now been granted direct admission to class 9 from class 7. This came after the student, Yashvardhan Singh, applied to the Uttar Pradesh government for direct admission. The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education decided to admit him to the 9th standard, considering his intellectual level.

Check Tweet:

Uttar Pradesh | The meritorious 11-year-old Yashvardhan Singh of Kanpur will get direct admission in class 9 from class 7 in the current session itself. The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has taken this decision in view of his high intellectual level (03.11) pic.twitter.com/XeLq2bfWpc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)