Some cops who had gone to a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj to investigate a case were chased and beaten by the villagers. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Four constables including the sub-inspector were injured in the fight, according to reports. The police vehicle was also damaged. Additional Superintendent of Police reached the village at night after the incident for investigation. On the complaint of the sub-inspector, a case has been registered against some villagers. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Uttar Pradesh: Overcrowded E-Rickshaw Puts School Kids’ Lives At Risk in Farrukhabad, Probe Launched After Viral Video Surfaces.

Watch Video of Villagers Clashing With Cops in Kannauj:

Police Launch Probe

उपरोक्त प्रकरण में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित हैं। — kannauj police (@kannaujpolice) March 13, 2023

